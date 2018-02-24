Proposed bill in California would give provide a choice in driver's license photos

Have you ever met anyone who liked their driver’s license photo?
Of course not.
Photos on driver’s licenses always seem to show a person at his or her worst, but a bill proposed in the California state legislature would give drivers a choice, KABC reported.
The bill would allow drivers to have multiple photos taken, and would allow them to choose a favorite for the license.
While the bill would grant drivers freedom of choice, it would be more expensive for drivers getting their photos taken, KABC reported.
The bill does not specify the exact cost, but notes that additional revenue would go toward driver's education programs in California’s public schools, KABC reported.
