Prince Harry to meet Meghan Markle's father for first time

LONDON, England - Although they’ve been engaged for months after dating for over a year, Prince Harry is about to meet Meghan Markle’s father for the first time at her upcoming baptism.

According to The Sunday Times, Markle, who was raised Protestant, will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England during a private service by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Kensington Palace sometime this month — possibly even this week. The move mimics Duchess Kate’s confirmation in a private service at St. James’ Palace leading up to her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Among those planning to attend Markle’s ceremony, sources told E! News, the television star’s father Thomas Markle, marking the first time he’ll meet his soon-to-be royal son-in-law in person.

Additionally, Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, who already met Prince Harry back in August before their engagement, is expected to attend the service as well, and rumor has it she may even walk her daughter down the aisle on her big day. Despite the actress’s rocky relationship with her father and her parents’ divorce, Ragland and Markle issued a joint statement following news of her engagement to Prince Harry back in November and expressed their shared joy and excitement.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” they said at the time. “We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

According to People magazine, a Kensington Palace spokesperson declined to comment on the report about Markle’s baptism.

