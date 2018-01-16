Premiere date set for Trading Spaces reboot, despite allegations against Carter Oosterhouse

0

Fans can enjoy new episodes of TLC’s revamped version of “Trading Spaces” starting this spring.

A new trailer for the latest iteration of the reality TV design show was announced Friday and included the April 7 premiere date for the program.

The trailer, on the Trading Spaces Facebook page, shows original host Paige Davis with designers Vern Yip, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Doug Wilson, Laurie Smith and Genevieve Gorder and carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse.

New additions to the cast -- John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Sabrina Soto, Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague -- are also featured.

Us Weekly reported that despite sexual assault allegations against Oosterhouse, TLC and “Trading Spaces” co-stars are sticking by the former model turned carpenter.

Former makeup artist Kailey Kaminsky said in a Dec. 14 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Oosterhouse repeatedly coerced her into in sexual acts with him while on the set of his HGTV show “Carter Can” in 2008.

“What I can tell you from my experience with Carter is that he is an absolute professional,” Davis said during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour Jan. 12. “I’ve never had any experience with him where I haven’t just had the best time ever. He’s down to earth. He’s very good at what he does. And I enjoyed working these episodes with him. And I’m really excited for them to air.”

“Everything she just said, I reiterate,” Pennington said. “We know Carter as the Carter we know, and he’s a great guy.”

Yip also voiced support for Oosterhouse, saying, “From what I know of Carter, he is a decent human being. He is a solid person. He’s a loving husband. He’s a loving father. And I think we have to realize that it’s important to make sure that we listen to exactly what’s going on, and that we don’t throw somebody under the bus without first making sure that we understand the entire story and view it through the lens of the facts. That’s not me saying something is untrue or not true, but that’s just me saying that from what I know of Carter, he’s a good, good person.”

Nancy Daniels, president and general manager of TLC, said at the same event that the network is fine having the show continue with Oosterhouse.

“At the end of the day, we feel very comfortable continuing with Carter in the show,” she said, according to Variety.

“Trading Spaces” airs April 7 at 9 p.m. on TLC. Watch the trailer for the show’s return below.

