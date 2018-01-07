Pregnant Joanna Gaines celebrates becoming an aunt for the 6th time

0

Pregnant Joanna Gaines isn’t quite a mother of five just yet, but she is an aunt to six nieces and nephews — one of whom was just born.

The “Fixer Upper” star took to Instagram on Thursday to congratulate her sister, Mary Kay “Mikey” McCall, and brother-in-law, David, on welcoming their sixth bundle of joy, a baby girl who came into the world just two days after Gaines announced her own pregnancy.

“My sister had her beautiful baby girl!” she captioned a touching family photo album featuring pictures from their hospital stay and added the hashtags #motherofsix #butshelooks16.

“Fixer Upper” fans may recognize Gaines’s sister McCall from a recent episode of the hit HGTV show, during which the interior designer and husband Chip renovated a home for her family.

The same night the episode aired for the first time, the Gaineses also announced they’re expecting their fifth child following the couple’s decision to end “Fixer Upper” after its current season in order to focus more on their family.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” Chip broke the exciting news on Instagram, with Joanna later sharing a look at her latest sonogram.

