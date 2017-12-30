Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow to more than $300 million each

UPDATE:
The Mega Millions numbers for Friday, December 29:
4 - 10 - 18 - 28 - 62 Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 2
Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night. That means Tuesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $343 million.
EARLIER:
Others’ lottery bad luck may mean good luck for players of both Powerball and Mega Millions.
Powerball officials announced that the jackpot will be at least $384 million for its next drawing Saturday. No one won the big prize in Wednesday’s drawing, USA Today reported.
But if you think luck will be on your side, think again. The odds of winning the grand prize for Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
But if the numbers are in your favor, Powerball has two winning options -- either a 30-payment annuity for the entire $384 million, or a one-time cash prize of $239.7 million.
For Mega Millions, the annuity is $343 million with the one-time cash payout of $215 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are about 1 in 258 million, CBS News reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}