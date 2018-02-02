Policeman who adopted homeless addict's baby says birth mom sober for 40 days

New Mexico police Officer Ryan Holets, who adopted the baby of a homeless drug addict, said that the mother and her partner have been sober for approximately 40 days, People reported.
Holets, who works for the Albuquerque Police Department, made news in December after a video of his encounter with Crystal Champ and Tom Keys allegedly using up heroin outside a convenience store on Sept. 23 went viral.
On Oct. 12, Champ gave birth to a baby girl and the Holets named her Hope. The infant was addicted to opiates, CNN reported.
Holets, now the father of five, was a special guest of President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, along with his wife Rebecca and Hope.
“I lose track of time with everything that’s going on, (but) I was recently talking to Crystal on the phone and she was saying she’s excited because their 40 day-mark is coming up,” Holets, 27, told CNN on Wednesday. “So I don’t know if it’s past 40 days or just about there. But 40 days sober, that’s incredible.
“It’s a hope I always had,” Holets told CNN. “I always had faith that we would get to this point. But that’s one of the things I was so incredibly grateful (about the story) is that it went to such a large platform that someone actually went forward to help them.”
