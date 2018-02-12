0 Police: Women beat up store employee over Facebook post

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - An employee at Family Dollar in Ohio was assaulted after two women became upset that a video of them allegedly shoplifting earlier in the day had been posted on Facebook by the store’s manager, according to a police report.

>> Read more trending news

Springfield police officers were called to the store about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. An employee told authorities a group of women came into the store asking for the manager, but she wasn’t there at the time.

The group then began to follow the employee around the store. The employee asked them to leave, but they refused and allegedly followed her to the stock room, the report says.

One of the women allegedly punched the employee in the back of the head, grabbed her by the hair and flung her into the stock room, the report says. The woman began punching the victim in the face, while the other kicked her in the face, according to the police report. The employee tried to call police, but the phone she was holding was knocked out of her hands.

The women told the victim the incident was about a surveillance video of them allegedly shoplifting a few hours earlier that was posted on a crime monitor page on Facebook, the report says. The women then left the store.

The victim had visible swelling to her cheek under her eye and one of her front teeth was knocked flat inside her mouth, the police report says.

A manager arrived at the scene and provided video of some of the incident. The manager later received a message on Facebook that read: “(Expletive) take the photo down or you getting beat (expletive) up. Your manager just got her (expletive) beat and you can to. We will come back there every day.”

No charges have been filed at this time due to a lack of suspect information, the report says.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.