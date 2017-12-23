Police say teens tossed sandbag from highway overpass, killing man

TOLEDO, Ohio - Four teenagers in Ohio are facing charges after police say they deliberately tossed a sandbag off a highway overpass Tuesday night.
The sandbag struck Marquise Byrd, 22, who was a passenger in a car on I-75, WTVG reported. Police said the sandbag crashed through the car's windshield, striking Byrd. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, WTVG reported.
The four teens were apprehended and charged with felonious assault, but Byrd's death will likely prompt additional charges, police said. The teens, three whom are 14 years old and one 13, are being held at a juvenile detention facility. The teenagers denied the charges.
