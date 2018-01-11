Police officer goes sled riding with kids

KITTANNING, Pa. - A police officer in Pennsylvania took a few minutes out of his busy day to have some winter fun with a group of children in his community.
A viewer sent WPXI a video of Kittanning police Officer Michael Bartosiewicz sled-riding with some kids this week.
He said it's all about community relations.
Officer Bartosiewicz was just hired with the department last month.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
