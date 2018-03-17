Police K-9 bites girl, 4, while chasing suspect

SHELBY, N.C. - A Shelby police dog chasing a man wanted on felony warrants bit a 4-year-old girl during the pursuit, officials said.
The police chief told Channel 9 the suspect jumped on top of a car while trying to get away from the dog.
At some point, the suspect opened the back door of the car and a girl inside was bitten.
She was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The extent of her injuries is unknown.
