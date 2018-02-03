0 Police issue warning after car seat starts smoking

A mirror to keep an eye on a baby in the back seat of a car sounds like a good idea.

But one mother posted a video on Facebook that showed how a car seat can begin smoking if a mirror is trained on it, exposing it to the heat of the sun, WCNC reported.

Amanda DeAngelis’ post went viral and has had more than 9 million views, WCNC reported.

Police are issuing warnings after seeing the viral video.

"Gravity is going to take over in a crash,” said Tim Aycock, public information officer for the Matthews, North Carolina police department.

“As for the mirror you ‘secured’ in your vehicle,” Aycock said, “there's no way to guarantee it's properly secured. We recommend not to put any after-market products in a vehicle. Our thing is it's not from the vehicle manufacturer, so a lot of times it may not be tested with that vehicle for that particular item."

Aycock called the video “disturbing,” WCNC reported.

“I've obviously seen the mirrors, but you wouldn't think the sun reflecting would be able to activate the fire retardant like that,” he said. “I've never seen anything like that. Obviously, there's fire retardant from airbags and things like that, and it'll put off that kind of smell, but I've never seen it actually happen on a child's seat.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.