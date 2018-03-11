Police: Florida man arrested after worker discovers phone recording in Walmart restroom

A Florida man was arrested Saturday afternoon after a Walmart employee discovered a recording cell phone perched atop a mirror in a restroom near the store's merchandise pickup counter, the Clermont Police Department said.
"She took the phone to the loss prevention office," Clermont police Officer Erin Razo said. "The loss prevention officer looked into the unlocked phone in an attempt to obtain owner information, and he observed a file containing at least three photos indicative of child pornography."
Investigators said the loss prevention officer discovered photos of a man who returned to the store searching for his lost phone.
Jacob Perritt, 39, of Clermont, who police said had methamphetamine on him, was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he admitted to detectives that pornographic photos were downloaded onto the phone, Razo said.
Investigators said Perritt has an active warrant out of Michigan for accosting children for immoral purpose.
Perritt was booked into the Lake County Jail on three counts of sexual performance by a child, possession of methamphetamine, prohibition against giving false name or false identification by person arrested or lawfully detained and video voyeurism.
Perritt is jailed without bail, police said.
