Police: Fake UPS deliverymen force way into apartment, shoot man

0

QUEENS, N.Y. - Mohibul Islam noticed nothing out of the ordinary, until the men dressed as UPS Inc. deliverymen pushed him to the ground, put a gun to his head and then shot him in the leg around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to WABC.

"I saw the blood, everything on the wall, and thought, 'Oh, I'm finished. He shoot me in my head I'm dying now, '" Islam told WABC. “He shoot my wife. The bullet went by the top of her head, but it did not touch her.”

His wife was able to run to a third-floor apartment and call police. The intruders fled, without taking anything, and left behind the empty boxes they had used as props, according to WCBS.

TRENDING STORIES:

The men are still being sought by investigators, according to WCBS. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. They believe the men left in a car with a Connecticut license plate.

Neighbors said the intruders were buzzing all the apartments until someone let them into the building. Then they knocked on several doors before Islam opened the door to his first-floor unit, according to WABC.

Islam was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, according to WCBS.

“I give thanks to God,” he told WCBS. “God saved me.”

© 2017 Cox Media Group.