Police call shooting at Los Angeles middle school that injured five ‘accidental'

Los Angeles police are calling a shooting at a middle school Thursday morning that left five people injured “accidental,” according to news reports. A 12-year-old girl was first taken into custody, but after questioning, police determined the shooting at Salvador Castro Middle School was an accident. The victims ranged in age from 11 to 30, and at least one person was critically injured.
