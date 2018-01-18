  • Polar bears enjoy snow day at North Carolina Zoo

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ASHEBORO, N.C. - Polar bears at the North Carolina Zoo got to enjoy the blanket of snow that covered the park Wednesday.

    Nikita, 11, and Anana, 18, were fed whole fish as a special snow day treat, the zoo said

    The zoo was closed Thursday and will remain closed Friday because of the heavy snowfall.

     

