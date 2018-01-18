Polar bears enjoy snow day at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. - Polar bears at the North Carolina Zoo got to enjoy the blanket of snow that covered the park Wednesday.
Nikita, 11, and Anana, 18, were fed whole fish as a special snow day treat, the zoo said.
The beautiful #snowfall made for a special day for our 2 polar bears. Nikita & Anana were fed whole fish as a special #snowday treat! Due to the continuing #winter storm, the #NCZoo will remain closed through Thursday. #ncwx #NCSnow #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/nV3sich5ws— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) January 17, 2018
The zoo was closed Thursday and will remain closed Friday because of the heavy snowfall.
