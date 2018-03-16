0 Plow drivers can't believe man's age after they help him shovel driveway

LAWRENCE, Mass. - It had been a long day for two plow drivers in Lawrence Wednesday, but at the end of their shift they found a man attempting to shovel his driveway and decided to help.

“You look over the sea of snow and it looked like it was up to his hips,” Martin Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez and Austin Sciacca of Dream Team Contracting had been plowing for 21 straight hours, but when they saw the man trying to shovel his 60-foot driveway by hand they stopped to lend a hand.

After finishing the driveway, the two men felt they had to ask how old he was. Maurice, the homeowner, told them his birthday was May 13, 1917.

In two months, Maurice will turn 101.

“We come from a very close-knit family and the elders in the family are what we take care of the most because they started everything, so we definitely want to give our part back,” Sciacca said.

The contractors say they hope this act of kindness will inspire other people to do the same thing – help the elderly.

