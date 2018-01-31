Plane returns to NC airport mid-flight due to odor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A plane traveling from Charlotte to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, turned around mid-flight Wednesday because of an odor on board, American Airlines officials said.
Airline officials told WSOCTV that Flight 1965 turned around after being in the air for about 45 minutes. There were 183 passengers and 10 crew members on board, according to American Airlines officials.
#BREAKING: A plane headed to Punta Cana had to turn around and head back to Charlotte mid-flight because of an odor on board,https://t.co/WVfeLWkidM pic.twitter.com/n9QNCmzffW— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) January 31, 2018
Several firetrucks were standing by for the plane Wednesday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
WSOCTV is reaching out to airport officials and medics to find out more about the odor and if anyone on board is sick.
