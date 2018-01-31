  • Plane returns to NC airport mid-flight due to odor

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A plane traveling from Charlotte to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, turned around mid-flight Wednesday because of an odor on board, American Airlines officials said.

    Airline officials told WSOCTV that Flight 1965 turned around after being in the air for about 45 minutes. There were 183 passengers and 10 crew members on board, according to American Airlines officials.

    Several firetrucks were standing by for the plane Wednesday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

    WSOCTV is reaching out to airport officials and medics to find out more about the odor and if anyone on board is sick.

