  • Plane disappears from radar over Gulf of Mexico after taking off from Oklahoma City

    By: Fox23.com

    Updated:

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A plane that took off from the Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is missing.

    The small aircraft, which can seat five people, was supposed to land in Georgetown, Texas, but radar data shows that it kept going and flew south over the Gulf of Mexico.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The Coast Guard said it is searching for the last point of contact to confirm whether or not the plane is lost.

    The plane is registered to Abide Aviation LLC out of Edmond, Oklahoma.

    The aircraft is a Cirrus SR-22, which is usually equipped with a parachute system that requires someone to pull a lever in the event of an emergency.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories