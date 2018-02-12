Photos: Seal spotted in Florida? Wildlife commission investigating

It's not unheard of for seals to migrate as far south as Florida, and it appears one has made its way to Palm Valley in St. Johns County.
A photo of a seal lounging by the Intracoastal Waterway was sent to Action News Jax by a viewer.
Florida Fish and Wildlife will try to catch the seal, and they will take it to SeaWorld Orlando if found.
A seal? In #Florida?! A viewer sent me this picture taken in the intracoastal near Palm Valley. @MyFWC tells me a crew is headed to the area and will take it to @SeaWorld if found. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/pWsZeOdEab— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) February 10, 2018
Here's another picture of the little guy pic.twitter.com/gjmPSdwi6y— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) February 10, 2018
