  • Photos: Seal spotted in Florida? Wildlife commission investigating

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:

    It's not unheard of for seals to migrate as far south as Florida, and it appears one has made its way to Palm Valley in St. Johns County

    A photo of a seal lounging by the Intracoastal Waterway was sent to Action News Jax by a viewer. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Florida Fish and Wildlife will try to catch the seal, and they will take it to SeaWorld Orlando if found.

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories