Photos offer glimpse into former Texas home of parents accused of abusing 13 children

David and Louise Turpin, the California couple who were charged with torture and child abuse after authorities accused them of holding their 13 children captive in dire conditions, previously lived in Texas, several news outlets have reported.
ABC News reported Thursday that it had acquired pictures from inside the family’s former Texas home, near Fort Worth. The pictures were submitted by the home’s current owner, who took the pictures after he bought the foreclosed property about 18 years ago.
The pictures, which can be seen here, show stained carpets and walls. The current owner told ABC it required an “extensive cleanup” and that he and his wife “believed that the previous occupants destroyed the house because it was being foreclosed on.”
Inside the Texas home where the malnourished, shackled siblings lived 18 years ago, before moving to California: https://t.co/hjJm6yF3kq pic.twitter.com/jWjNUVQHdP— ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2018
The anonymous owner also told ABC that feces were smeared all over the walls of every room at the time that he bought the home.
The Associated Press reported Friday that a prosecutor in the case said the Turpins limited their children to one shower a year and one meal a day.
