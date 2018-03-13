  • Photo of Joe Biden chatting with homeless man goes viral

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A photograph of former Vice President Joe Biden speaking with a homeless man outside a Washington-area theater has gone viral, the Huffington Post reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Caleb Baca photographed Biden speaking to the man after he taking his granddaughter to the movies, and Washington businessman Paul Eqale shared the image on Facebook.

    “Character is about what you do when no one is watching,” Equale wrote on Facebook.

    “I’m not exactly sure what he gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down on a piece of paper …, which he then proceeded to give the homeless man outside,” Baca told WTTG.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Photo of Joe Biden chatting with homeless man goes viral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman thinks she was singing on an empty train -- but someone was watching

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Gina Haspel, the new CIA director nominee?

  • Headline Goes Here

    12-year-old makes out will just in case he dies in school shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog dies on United flight after being placed in overhead bin