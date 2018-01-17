Photo of Hawaii missile warning system was fake, officials say

0

The screen shot image of the alert system released by the governor of Hawaii in the wake of a false missile alarm being sent was inaccurate.

The image was to supposed to be an example of what the operator who sent out the errant message saw, however state officials said that it was an example of options not the exact one the worker would have seen, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat.

“We asked (Hawaii Emergency Management Agency) for a screenshot and that’s what they gave us,” Jodi Leong, spokeswoman for Gov. David Ige, told Civil Beat. “At no time did anybody tell me it wasn’t a screenshot.”

Now the State of Hawaii is saying the original screenshot shared with the media is merely an example and has shared a second image saying it is another example of the user interface. Neither screenshot shows the actual interface used by the operator. https://t.co/lVhYQYc30D pic.twitter.com/VFDXpvFiZd — Honolulu Civil Beat (@CivilBeat) January 17, 2018

Residents received a message on their phones about a ballistic missile alert Saturday morning. Within minutes, Hawaii’s Emergency Management Association said on Twitter there was no threat. But it took officials almost 40 minutes to send out another alert that it was a false alarm.

They could not send the exact screen image of what the worker saw because of security concerns, said Richard Rapoza, spokesman for HEMA.

“That’s on us. That’s on our office, that an error was made in the way we handled the governor’s request,” Rapoza told Civil Beat. “The governor’s office wanted to know what did this look like and it should have been more fully explained to them. I personally apologize.”

