Philly dad measures son's growth in cheesesteaks

It’s been said that Philly cheesesteaks rule as a sandwich delight, but one father used it as a measuring stick to chart his son’s growth.
Brad Williams is a computer programmer who lives in the Philadelphia suburb of Glenside, Pennsylvania. Two weeks after his son, Lucas Royce Williams, was born on Oct. 27, 2015, he bought cheesesteaks and made a discovery.
“I realized the cheesesteak was a pretty close size to my son,” Williams told ABC News.
A Philadelphia father put the city's signature sandwich to use in a whole new way: measuring his baby's size in cheesesteaks. https://t.co/ZJzPhMmnLn pic.twitter.com/hM72Qvwk7W— KATU News (@KATUNews) January 5, 2018
Williams took a picture of his son with the cheesesteak and shared it on Facebook with friends and family.
“(The photo) got a good reaction on Facebook, so I decided to make it a monthly tradition,” Williams told ABC News.
“We usually ordered from Dalessandro’s, but sometimes we’d go to closer cheesesteak places for convenience,” Williams said.
New blog post: Cheesesteak for Scale https://t.co/ptE6TCN0O9— Brad Williams (@williamsba) January 3, 2018
Williams tracked Lucas’ growth on his blog, publishing a new photo every month and calling the collection “Cheesesteak for Scale.”
“It’s fun and it puts a smile on people’s faces,’ Williams said. “Plus, it’s a reason to eat cheesesteaks every month.”
There are some drawbacks, however. Williams told Fox News that Lucas got tired of cheesesteaks. He also observed that babies and cheesesteaks were similar, noting that they are warm and cuddly when wrapped up “but once you unwrap them, expect a huge mess.”
