Philadelphia Eagles fan punches horse, police officer after ejected from game

    By: Joseph Nardone, Fanbuzz.com and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Eagles fan attacked a horse after being ejected from the Eagles-Falcons playoff game in Philadelphia on Saturday.

    According to WPVI, police said 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was ejected from the game and became violent as we was leaving. WTXF reported Hendricks struck a mounted police officer in the legs and repeatedly hit the horse in the face and neck."

    Police said Hendricks has been charged with aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault and defiant trespass. He may also face animal cruelty charges.

