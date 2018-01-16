Philadelphia Eagles fan punches horse, police officer after ejected from game

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Eagles fan attacked a horse after being ejected from the Eagles-Falcons playoff game in Philadelphia on Saturday.
According to WPVI, police said 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was ejected from the game and became violent as we was leaving. WTXF reported Hendricks struck a mounted police officer in the legs and repeatedly hit the horse in the face and neck."
Police said Hendricks has been charged with aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault and defiant trespass. He may also face animal cruelty charges.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}