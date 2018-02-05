0 Philadelphia breaks into raucous celebration after Eagles' Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl Sunday night and their first NFL championship since 1960, and fans in the City of Brotherly Love celebrated — in some precincts with no mercy.

Fans celebrated after the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the favored New England Patriots, who were shooting for the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl championship. Almost immediately after the win was secured in the game’s waning seconds, Philly fans filled the streets.

Videos and photos posted to social media showed how a city known for underdogs like Rocky Balboa and passionate sports fans party.

It wasn’t always pretty.

Determined fans didn’t let the city’s strategy of greasing light poles with hydraulic fluid keep them from doing their thing. Fans climbed traffic light fixtures until the lights could stand no more, coming completely free from their moorings and falling to the street.

At the Ritz-Carlton, one daring man climbed atop the entry awning. Other fans followed suit, packing the awning with people until it could no longer hold. It collapsed to the ground.

As the midnight hour struck, things started to get a little out of control, the New York Post reported. Windows at the Macy’s near City Hall were smashed and a man hopped inside the window display to take a selfie with a mannequin. A T-Mobile store also had its windows smashed, according to the newspaper.

“This guy took a can of Bud Light and boom -- shattered the window,” Dustin Fisher, 19, told the Post.

As a show of support for Philadelphia’s men and women in blue, the Boston Police Department -- who’ve dealt with a few of these citywide championship celebrations -- tweeted words of encouragement to their brothers and sisters: “From the men and women of @bostonpolice to our brother and sister officers of @PhillyPolice: ‘Congratulations to you and your city. Please be safe out there.’”

