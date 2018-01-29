Pelicans fan sneaks onto court during warmups, takes practice shot

Who passed that guy the basketball?
That’s a question that remains after a New Orleans Pelicans fan managed to step onto the court during warmups before Friday’s game against Houston. While All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his left Achilles tendon late in Friday’s game, this fan certainly won’t be a substitute.
The fan was sitting courtside and wearing a full set of team gear, SB Nation reported. He suddenly left his seat and began stretching next to his Pelicans “teammates,” doing jumping jacks and loosening up his arm muscles.
Finally, after asking for the ball, someone passed it to him. That’s when the fan blew his cover, throwing up a lame shot that even the security guard recognized as a bogus attempt.
The guard removed the fan and gave him an angry lecture, SB Nation reported. The fan didn’t care, as he was laughing all the way back to his seat.
But, who threw him the ball? He’s at least a foot shorter than the 6-foot-11 Cousins.
