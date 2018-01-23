PE teacher strips naked, chases students around playground

0

LOS ANGELES - Parents at a Los Angeles elementary school are furious amid allegations that a physical education teacher stripped naked and chased a group of students around the school playground.

CBS Los Angeles reported that a construction worker passing by Carthay Center Elementary School on Friday captured the aftermath of the incident. The video, obtained by the news station, shows the unidentified teacher standing on the playground and putting his pants back on.

Parents who spoke to the CBS affiliate were livid.

“He was supposed to be helping them learn PE, run around and have fun,” one parent said. “But he undressed and started chasing the kids while he was naked. Then the kids ducked and dodged, ran into some of the classrooms and got safe haven that way.”

“All of the kids saw his private parts,” another parent said. “Very embarrassing, very upset.”

Officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District notified parents of the incident with a letter and a robocall, CBS reported.

“An individual began behaving in an unusual way, prompting us to contact law enforcement,” the letter stated. “As a safety precaution, our school went on a brief lockdown while officers responded and took the individual into custody.”

District officials declined to comment further, but they did confirm that the man, a contract worker, had permission to be on the school campus, the news station said. Mental health counselors were made available to the students who witnessed the incident.

School resource officers are investigating the man’s actions, CBS said.

Carthay, one of more than 1,100 schools in the Los Angeles USD, is a magnet school devoted to the teaching of environmental studies. The school district is the second-largest in the United States.

