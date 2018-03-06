Patty Jenkins, Chloe Kim, Bindi Irwin, more get Barbies for International Women's Day

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Barbie is celebrating 17 women in honor of International Women’s Day.
Mashable reported that the toy brand has highlighted three historical and 14 modern-day women from diverse fields and backgrounds ahead of the March 8 celebration.
“As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women’s Day because we know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” Barbie Senior Vice President and General Manager Lisa McKnight said in a Tuesday news release. “Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything.”
Fourteen women who have “broken boundaries in their fields and have been an inspiration to the next generation of girls” are being honored with one-of-a-kind dolls made in their likeness, the brand said.
Barbie dolls will be made in the likenesses of filmmaker Patty Jenkins, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, conversationalist Bindi Irwin, boxing champion Nicola Adams, windsurfer Çağla Kubat, chef Hélène Darroze, volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi, designer Leyla Piedayesh, golfer Lorena Ochoa, journalist Martyna Wojciechowska, soccer player Sara Gama, actress and philanthropist Xiaotong Guan, ballerina Yuanyuan Tan and fashion designer and entrepreneur Vicky Martin Berrocal.
Barbie also announced the start of an Inspiring Women doll series. Three dolls made in the likenesses of historical women will start the series.
Artist Frida Kahlo, aviator Amelia Earhart and NASA “human computer” Katherine Johnson are the first three dolls in that group.
The 17 dolls join the likes of model Ashley Graham, director Ava DuVernay, Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and ballet dancer Misty Copeland in being honored as Barbie Sheroes.
More information on the women being honored and the Barbie Global Sheroes and Inspiring Women series can be found at BarbieMedia.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
