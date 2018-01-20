Patriots Tom Brady 'not talking about' possible hand injury

0

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media Friday amid wild speculation about his status after a hand injury was listed earlier in the week.

“We'll see,” he said when asked about his status for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady was spotted at practice Friday wearing red gloves on both of his hands, but it wasn't clear if he worked out with the team.

The issues began Wednesday when Brady was included on the Patriots injury report. He met with medical staff while his teammates and coach Bill Belichick spoke with the media.

When asked why he was wearing gloves, he responded, “I've worn them before.”

He declined to discuss his injury or anything about practice.

“Why are you wearing gloves inside?” one reporter asked.

“She (reporter) already asked that,” Brady said.

Brady’s teammates, including center David Andrews and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, avoided the issue.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported Brady jammed his hand during practice and X-rays showed no structural damage.

Brady was listed on the Patriots’ injury report as non-participant at practice Thursday and canceled a second media availability later that day.

Brady has missed practices this season due to various minor injuries, but has not missed any games due to injury since 2008.

