0 Pastor and family assault, rob Sunday school teacher, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio - A church pastor, his wife and 19-year-old daughter are accused of robbing a Sunday school teacher minutes before a Sunday’s service at the St. Paul Zion Church in Toledo, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

Police in Toledo said that Nickema Turner, 39, was grabbed from behind by her hair by the daughter of the pastor, Kamali Morris. She then punched Turner and the pastor, Anthony Morris, 49, pushed the victim to the ground, police said.

The wife of the pastor, Zelda Morris, 46, allegedly emptied the purse belonging to Turner and grabbed the victim’s iPhone, according to WTVG.

According to the Toledo Blade, Turner attempted to get her belongings back from Zelda Morris when Anthony Morris pulled out a gun and pointed it at Turner. She also told police that he threatened to kill her.

According to WTVG, the police report included that Zelda Morris stated to Turner’s daughter following the attack:

"You wanna know why this happened? It happened because your mom slept with my husband."

The Morris family fled the scene before police arrived.

Anthony Morris with his wife Zelda were later arrested but their daughter, Kamali had not been located as of Monday afternoon according to the Toledo Blade.

The police report indicates that in addition to the cellphone, a Taser and prescription medication were taken from her purse. The iPhone was later recovered but the screen was broken.

Zelda Morris and her daughter Kamali Morris are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first degree felony.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.