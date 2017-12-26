Passenger tries to bring loaded gun through security at Orlando airport

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - A passenger at Orlando International Airport tried to bring a loaded gun in a carry-on bag through a security line Tuesday, adding to the long wait times during the post-Christmas rush, TSA officials said.

Agents retrieved the weapon, but they had to freeze one of the lines, which began to expand past the restaurants in the airport terminal.

Orlando police officers were called to investigate, as is standard protocol, officials said.

Travelers were asked to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flights.

The busy travel period started Dec. 23.

AAA predicts that by the time the travel period ends on New Year's Day, more than 100 million Americans will have traveled by plane, train or car.

Traffic was picking up early at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday.

By 5:30 a.m., the security lines had about a 50-minute wait.

Many flyers said they purposely picked early flights hoping to avoid the rush.

The airport expects nearly 3 million people to pass through, a 7 percent increase from last year.

Airport officials expect about 145,000 people to pass through Tuesday.

