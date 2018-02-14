Oscars 2018: What are the top searched-for Oscar-winning movies of all time?

With the Oscars ceremony only weeks away – it’s set for March 4 – Google has released a list of the top searched Oscar winning movies of all time.
From “Casablanca” and “Gone With the Wind” to “Moonlight,” here are the Oscars Best Picture winners from 1927 to 2017, ranked by search trends on Google from 2004 to January 2018:
- “Titanic”
- “Gladiator”
- “The Godfather”
- “Forrest Gump”
- “Moonlight”
- “Argo”
- “The Sound of Music”
- “Birdman”
- “Slumdog Millionaire”
- “Braveheart”
- “The Silence of the Lambs”
- “The Departed”
- “The Lord of the rings: The Return of the King”
- “Gone With the Wind”
- “12 Years a Slave”
- “Spotlight”
- “A Beautiful Mind”
- “Crash”
- “Casablanca”
- “The Godfather Part II”
- “Shindler’s List”
- “American Beauty”
- “No Country for Old Men”
- “Amadeus”
- “The King’s Speech”
- “Rain Man”
- “The Hurt Locker”
- “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
- “Million Dollar Baby”
- “The Artist”
