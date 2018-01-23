Oscar nominations announced Tuesday morning

Who will be among the Hollywood elite to vie for this year’s Academy Awards? The nominations will be announced Tuesday morning starting at 8:22 a.m. EST. Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will serve as hosts from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.
The Oscar ceremony will be held on March 4 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}