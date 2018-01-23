  • Oscar nominations announced Tuesday morning

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Who will be among the Hollywood elite to vie for this year’s Academy Awards? The nominations will be announced Tuesday morning starting at 8:22 a.m. EST.  Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will serve as hosts from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.

    The Oscar ceremony will be held on March 4 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

