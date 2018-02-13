0 Original ‘All That' cast members reunite on MTV's ‘Wild ‘N Out'

Nick Cannon made ‘80s and ‘90s babies rejoice with a special reunion of the original cast of “All That” for an upcoming episode of his sketch comedy competition series, “Wild ‘N Out.”

Cannon brought together some of his former cast mates from the popular Nickelodeon sketch show.

Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson all posed for a group photo in black “Wild ‘N Out” hoodies.

Server posted the reunion photo on Twitter, writing, in part, “We had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!! can’t wait for you guys to see it!!”

#allthatreunion on @WildNOut today!! we had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!! 🔥 can’t wait for you guys to see it!! thanks to @NickCannon for having us 🙏🏼 #family @Iamkelmitchell @LoriBethDenberg pic.twitter.com/N6CLRAPyNe — Josh Server (@Josh_Server) February 11, 2018

Fans of the show were ecstatic, sharing reactions to the news on Twitter.

“My childhood dream come true…I love you guys!!! Thanks for being such a great part of my childhood!!” one user tweeted.

My childhood dream come true...I love you guys!!! Thanks for being such a great part of my childhood!! 😊😊😭 — Hawa Bee (@Hawa_BEEE) February 13, 2018

I Grew Up Watching This Show. Will Always Be My Favorite. pic.twitter.com/mjRH7SIXUE — Gordon (@blackdog24) February 13, 2018

“Fresh out the box, stop, look, and watch! Ready yet? Get set. It’s ALL THAT!” 🔥 — Triston G. (@BornWithDestiny) February 13, 2018

Others were quick to point out just how similar the cast looks over two decades later.

Grown-up Kenan and Kel look like young Kenan and Kel with fake beards glued on — Gareth Brooks (@SoulPhoenix316) February 12, 2018

Did ANYONE age since the 90's? What's in the orange soda? — Jammy • the Nerd (@jammytheGoof) February 13, 2018

Thompson, Mitchell, Denberg and Server were part of the show’s original cast when it debuted in 1994, while Cannon signed on in 1998, just before Thompson and Mitchell left to helm their own comedy series, “Kenan and Kel.”

When “All That” officially ended its second run in 2005, Nick Cannon went on to become an actor and rapper, while Kenan Thompson is a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Kel Mitchell stuck to his Nickelodeon roots, and currently acts on Nickelodeon comedy “Game Shakers.” Server and Denberg have since appeared in movies and shows, including “Good Girls Revolt” and “Hollywood Darlings,” respectively.

This isn’t the first time the “All That” cast has come back together. In 2016, Denberg, Mitchell, Server and Thompson, along with Danny Tamberelli, of “Pete and Pete” fame, reunited to film some promotional TV bumpers for a ‘90s nostaglia programming block on Teen Nick.

The airdate for the “All That” cast appearance on “Wild ‘N Out” has not yet been announced.

