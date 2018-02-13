  • Original ‘All That' cast members reunite on MTV's ‘Wild ‘N Out'

    By: Christabel Duah, Rare.us

    Updated:

    Nick Cannon made ‘80s and ‘90s babies rejoice with a special reunion of the original cast of “All That” for an upcoming episode of his sketch comedy competition series, “Wild ‘N Out.”

    >> Read more trending news 

    Cannon brought together some of his former cast mates from the popular Nickelodeon sketch show.

    Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson all posed for a group photo in black “Wild ‘N Out” hoodies.

    Server posted the reunion photo on Twitter, writing, in part, “We had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!! can’t wait for you guys to see it!!”

    Fans of the show were ecstatic, sharing reactions to the news on Twitter.

    “My childhood dream come true…I love you guys!!! Thanks for being such a great part of my childhood!!” one user tweeted.

    Others were quick to point out just how similar the cast looks over two decades later.

    Thompson, Mitchell, Denberg and Server were part of the show’s original cast when it debuted in 1994, while Cannon signed on in 1998, just before Thompson and Mitchell left to helm their own comedy series, “Kenan and Kel.”

    When “All That” officially ended its second run in 2005, Nick Cannon went on to become an actor and rapper, while Kenan Thompson is a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Kel Mitchell stuck to his Nickelodeon roots, and currently acts on Nickelodeon comedy “Game Shakers.” Server and Denberg have since appeared in movies and shows, including “Good Girls Revolt” and “Hollywood Darlings,” respectively.

    This isn’t the first time the “All That” cast has come back together. In 2016, Denberg, Mitchell, Server and Thompson, along with Danny Tamberelli, of “Pete and Pete” fame, reunited to film some promotional TV bumpers for a ‘90s nostaglia programming block on Teen Nick.

    The airdate for the “All That” cast appearance on “Wild ‘N Out” has not yet been announced.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories