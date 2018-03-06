Oreo is giving away a million bars for National Oreo Day

Fans of Oreos can snag a free treat Tuesday, which is National Oreo Day.
Oreo is giving away a million free Oreo chocolate candy bars. The first million to register on Oreo's website will receive a coupon for a free candy bar. The giveaway ends Monday, or after a million participants have been registered.
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is celebrating his birthday by promoting the Oreo giveaway.
The famous cookie was created by the National Biscuit Co. in 1912.
