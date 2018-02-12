0 Olympic figure skater Yura Min suffers wardrobe malfunction, handles it with class

GANGNEUNG, South Korea - What would one of the largest international events be without a few wardrobe malfunctions here and there? Yura Min of South Korea might have an idea as her Olympics debut kicked off with some inconvenience.

The moment that would leave anyone horrified began only seconds into her performance with ice dancing partner Alexander Gamelin when the top of her costume disconnected in the back.

Min handled the setback like a true Olympian, adjusting her clothing and continuing her performance.

“I didn’t stop,” she told the Detroit Free Press. “I went from the beginning to the end. I didn’t stop because you get a deduction if you stop in the middle of a program. In my head, I was thinking, ‘Is it better to stop and fix it and get the deduction or keep going?'”

She and Gamelin came in ninth out of 10 teams. A few of the adjustments cost them some points.

“Anytime she brought her shoulders in, it came down,” Gamelin said. “I only noticed it halfway through. During our twizzle, it came off her shoulder, all of the way. She had to stop and pull it back up, and that cost us a bunch of points. It wasn’t because we were skating poorly.”

