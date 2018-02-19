Ohio sheriff: I will offer free conceal, carry class to teachers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Sunday he will take steps to bolster local school safety by training those who work there.
Jones posted to social media that his office will offer free conceal-and-carry classes to a limited number of teachers in Butler County. He also said training on how to react during school shootings would be provided.
He said the details would be coming soon online at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
I am going to offer free concealed and Carry class free 2 teachers in butler county. Limited number. Details coming soon on line. Also training on school shootings.— Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2018
Visit our Facebook page for more info. On CCW for teachers.— Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2018
Jones said Saturday he has “been saying this for years” as he tweeted a Fox News story that Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd said it would be a “game changer” to allow some handpicked teachers to carry firearms in the classroom.
Been saying this for years https://t.co/1oVN2AbEfd— Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 17, 2018
Jones, in a video posted Thursday, urged local schools to act now to improve school security in the wake of the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school on Wednesday.
He said local schools should stop doing fire drills and allow armed former police and military veterans into buildings to help protect students.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}