Obama set for first U.S. post-White House interview on Letterman's new Netflix show

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to give his first post-White House interview in the U.S. next week on David Letterman’s new Netflix show.

Obama’s appearance on Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” is set for Jan. 12, Netflix announced Friday.

Each show is “centered around one extraordinary figure whom Dave finds fascinating” and will include conversations that are “intimate, in-depth and far-reaching.” the company said. Netflix will air one episode a month.

The former president often appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman” when Letterman was the host. Obama visited the late-night staple eight times while Letterman was the host – three times while he was president, according to The Hill.

Letterman resigned from his post on the show in 2015 after nearly 22 years at the helm.

The former late-night host has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, calling his presidency “an experiment” that didn’t work earlier this year during an interview with Howard Stern. He also said that “it’s time to go” for the president.

Obama will be the first guest on Letterman’s six-part series for the streaming giant. He will also host Jay-Z, Howard Stern, George Clooney, Tina Fey, and Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafza.

Although this will be Obama’s first talk show interview since leaving the Oval Office, he did sit down for an interview with Prince Harry in September.

During that interview, he answered a broad range of questions, including a “lightning round” where he chose Aretha Franklin over Tina Turner, Michael Jordan over Lebron James, but declined to answer the boxers or briefs question.

He also revealed during that interview that he’s “obsessed” with training the next generation of leaders, which he does through the Obama Foundation.

