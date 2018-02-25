‘Notting Hill' actress Emma Chambers dead at 53

Actress Emma Chambers, who played Hugh Grant’s younger sister in the 1999 movie “Notting Hill,” died Wednesday, her agent told CNN. She was 53.
Her agent, John Grant, said Chambers died of natural causes. The British actress is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn.
“Over the years, Emma, created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed," John Grant said.
Hugh Grant tweeted that Chambers was “a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress.”
In addition to “Notting Hill,” Chambers starred for more than a decade as Alice Tinker in the BBC comedy “The Vicar of Dibley,” CNN reported.
Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being. pic.twitter.com/vLQcRcv2Ex— emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) February 24, 2018
Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news.— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018
