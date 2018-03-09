North Korea's Kim Jong Un invites President Trump to meet, 'pledges' to stop nuclear tests

WASHINGTON - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump, in a letter delivered by South Korean Korean national security advisor Chung Eui-yong Thursday.
In the letter, Kim Jong Un also “pledged” to stop nuclear and missile testing, according to the announcement made by Chung Eui-yong.
Chung Eui-yong said in his announcement that President Trump accepted the invitation and that the meeting would take place by May.
The United States and South Korea have joint military exercises planned in April, and those will go forward, the South Korean official said.
Earlier Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during an appearance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that the United States and North Korea were still a "long ways from negotiations."
