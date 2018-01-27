North Carolina woman wins tickets to every Super Bowl for next 30 years

GASTONIA, N.C. - A North Carolina woman has won a prize that would be any football fan's dream.
As winner of Bud Light's Super Bowl Tickets for Life sweepstakes, Amy Stronger of Gastonia will receive four tickets to every Super Bowl game for the next 30 years, WSOC reported.
The benefits start next weekend with an all-expenses-paid, four-day trip to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.
According to the press release, Stronger is a Saints fan and a graduate of UNC-Charlotte.
