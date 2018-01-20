No respect? NFL Facebook Super Bowl promo ignores Jaguars, Eagles

0

The Jacksonville Jaguars have complained this season about not receiving any respect.

They reached the AFC playoffs but were written off as losers, but Jacksonville defeated Buffalo and then stunned Pittsburgh during the first two rounds of the postseason.

The Jaguars are decided underdogs against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Sunday’s AFC Championship game, which is not surprising.

But the Jaguars believe they have a chance to win, even if it appears like the NFL does not share that sentiment.

The NFL’s official Facebook page began touting Super Bowl LII, which will be held Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, with a teaser noting that “your team is headed to Super Bowl LII.”

The promo was adorned with photos of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, with no mention of the Jaguars or the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Well, the NFL had to pick someone, and Brady, who has played in seven Super Bowls already, is a natural candidate.

It makes for great bulletin board material for the Jaguars and Eagles. Whether that translates into victories on Sunday remains to be seen.

