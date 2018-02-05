No players knelt during national anthem at Super Bowl

Although there were rumblings of division before Super Bowl 52, with a Colin Kaepernick reference from rapper Cardi B and a condemnation of President Donald Trump by ESPN’s Jemele Hill, players on both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles all stood in unison for Pink’s rendition of the national anthem.
No players from New England or Philadelphia were kneeling or sitting during the national anthem before the Super Bowl.
Nearly all the Patriots stood in line with their right hands over their hearts during Pink’s singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
