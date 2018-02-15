0 No more cheeseburgers? McDonald's to change classic Happy Meals

McDonald’s is trying to make kids healthier by removing staples from their iconic Happy Meals.

The fast food chain announced Thursday that it will be removing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk as listed menu options, USAToday reported. It is also cutting the size of fries in the larger 6-piece chicken-nugget Mighty Kids Meal, Reuters reported.

Not everything is being taken away. Bottled water is being added as a Happy Meal drink option.

All is not lost for kids who will only eat cheeseburgers at the restaurant. They can still order the now-unlisted options by request.

The move to make the meals healthier comes as the company is trying to make a Happy Meal come in at 600 calories or less by 2022, NPR reported.

McDonald's is hoping that by removing the choices from the official menu, customers will change their ordering and dining behavior. That is what happened when the company took soda off the official menu option for Happy Meals. Some customers ordered milk, water or juice with their meals, Reuters reported.

The company is also looking at changing the options for the coveted toys that come with the meals. Right now 20 markets offer books as a year-round replacement for the toy. By the end of 2019, it will expand the program to 100 markets, Reuters reported.

