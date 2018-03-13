0 New York mom charged after video shows baby crawling alone in street

UTICA, N.Y. - A New York mother is facing a child endangerment charge after onlookers reportedly found her baby alone, crawling in the street Friday night. The infant's rescue was captured on video, police said.

According to the Utica Police Department, Ledrika E. Ford, 27, of Utica, was arrested after police learned of the video, which circulated on Facebook.

Ford told officers that "she and a relative were not sure how her 9-month-old child ended up on the street," adding that the baby had been secured in the back seat of a vehicle when they left the Bleecker Street area, police said.

"A short time later, she looked to the back seat and found that the child was not there," Utica police said.

Police said Ford and the relative found the baby at Pellettieri Avenue and Bleecker Street. The Facebook video appeared to capture the moment; a woman can be heard saying, "That's my baby. Oh, my God."

Police arrested Ford and charged her with endangering the welfare of a child. Oneida County Child Protective Services removed the baby and three other children from her custody, authorities said.

***Update*** As of this morning all four children have been removed from Ledrika Ford's custody by OneIda County Child... Posted by City of Utica, NY Police Department on Saturday, March 10, 2018

