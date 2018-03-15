New Mexico family reunited with dog missing 5 years found in California

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. - After five years missing, Jezus Vigil and his family thought Azula was dead, or at least gone forever.
So he was thrilled, albeit a little confused, to get a phone call recently from Riverside County Department of Animal Services, telling him they had found his 7-year-old Siberian husky.
The 65-pound dog was found a month ago walking aimlessly down a road in a Riverside neighborhood, officials said. A good Samaritan brought Azula to the shelter, where she was identified from her microchip.
She was flown home to Vigil Wednesday.
