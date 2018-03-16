  • Nearly 600,000 pacifiers, teether holders recalled amid concerns about choking

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders because of potential choking hazards, WTHR reported.

    The CPSC said the recall of about 590,000 "Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier & teether holders" was ordered because of a snap that could detach and choke a child.

    The holders come in eight styles, WTHR reported: giraffe, zebra, turtle, reindeer, frog, spring bunny, deer and bunny. 

    Consumers are asked to contact Handi-Craft, which makes the holders, at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday, or visit the Dr. Brown's website for more recall information, WTHR reported.

    The CPSC said it has received 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap coming off, but no injuries have been reported, WTHR reported.

    The holders, which retail for about $10, were sold at retailers that included Bed, Bath & Beyond, KMart, Target, Toys R Us/Babies R Us and Walmart. They also were sold online at Amazon.com, between August 2015 and March 2018.

