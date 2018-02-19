NC woman thanks 'guardian angel' after huge tree crashes through bedroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Three people living in a North Carolina home are grateful to be alive after a massive tree crashed through their house overnight.
The enormous tree fell about 3:45 a.m. on the northwest Charlotte home. The force of the impact flattened a portion of the house and sheared off a section of roof.
Three cousins who were renting the house were inside when the tree fell, police said. They were able to escape the home by crawling out a window.
One woman said she was “amazed” she was still alive after the tree crashed through her bedroom while she slept.
"Nightmares coming true,” is how Lapresha Clark described the moment when she woke to the tree crashing through her ceiling.
“That's the only thing I can think of. I just thank God that my grandmother shielded me because it was raining in my room when I opened my eyes," she said.
The tree, which stood behind the home, split in two when it fell, damaging not only the home but also vehicles nearby, police said.
Family members said they will stay with relatives in town but that many of their belongings were damaged by the rain.
