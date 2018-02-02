NC war veteran honored on 100th birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Durham Veterans Administration threw a big party for a North Carolina veteran on her 100th birthday.
Millie Veasey was a member of the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II, where she was stationed in England and France.
When Veasey returned home, she earned a college degree and became the first female president of Raleigh's NAACP chapter.
In 2016, President Barack Obama recognized her service.
She said her faith helped her reach the century milestone after enlisting during the Jim Crow era.
“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace,” she said. “Where there is hatred, let me show love. Where there is injury, pardon.”
Veasey will be honored this weekend with a luncheon at her alma mater, St. Augustine's College in Raleigh.
