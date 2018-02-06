0 National Pizza Day 2018: Deals to save you dough on pizza

The most favorite topping is cheese, around 30 percent of Americans surveyed eat it at least once a week and almost a quarter of us say we can down a whole pizza all by ourselves.

Pizza is an American staple, and lucky for all of us, Friday is National Pizza Day.

Several restaurants are offering deals on pies large and small. Below are some deals on pizza, most of them good through Friday.

Remember, some restaurants do not participate in chain deals and discounts. Check with your local restaurant to make sure it honors coupons and discounts.

Baskin-Robbins – Get free samples of the new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday. See the details here.

California Pizza Kitchen – Try the new cauliflower crust for no additional charge through Friday.

Chuck E. Cheese’s – Chuck E. Cheese’s offers these coupons for deals like $2 off any large pizza, and more.

Blaze Pizza – Get a code by entering your email here for a buy one, get one free pizza deal.

Domino’s – Buy two or more items from a select menu and get them for $5.99 each; you can also get a medium, two-topping handmade pan pizza for $8.99, or a large three-topping pizza when ordering carryout for $7.99.

Hungry Howie’s – Check out deals at locations near you by clicking here. You can get a small, two-topping pizza for $5, a large, one-topping deep dish for $10, two medium one-topping pizzas and an order of Howie bread or a 2-liter of soda for $15.

Godfather’s Pizza – Along with other discounts, you can get a medium, one-topping pizza for $3.99 with the purchase of a large specialty pizza at participating locations.

Little Caesars – Get extra pepperoni and cheese for $1 when you upgrade to Little Caesars EXTRAMOSTBESTTEST at participating stores.

Papa John’s – Among other deals, get 25 percent off when you create your own deal with regular-priced menu items.

Papa Murphy’s – Get $2 off any large pizza or $3 off any family-size pizza.

Pilot Flying J – Beginning Thursday, get a free slice of pizza on Friday when you download the myPilot app.

Pizza Hut – Among other deals, get two medium, two-topping pizzas for $5.99.

Pizza Patrón: Get any specialty pizza for $5.99 on Friday.

